Nearly 9 out of 10 GAA players reported binge-drinking during the off-season.

New ESRI research also shows they’re highly educated, with 61 percent having at least a university degree.

That’s compared to around a third of other men of the same age.

Dr. Elish Kelly from the Economic and Social Research Institute says GAA players drink more alcohol in one sitting than other men:

“What we found is that the proportion of players who consume alcohol is similar to the general male population of the same age, but they tend to consume higher quantities of alcohol when they do drink.”