Nearly 2,000 people were left without power in County Wexford earlier.

According to ESB networks – 1,904 homes and businesses on the Killinick line experienced a major fault.

However, the majority of those customers have had full power restored.

There is still a small number of people effected by outages.

The ESB has apologised for any inconvenience caused and say they are working to fix the issue.

The estimated restoration time is at 18:45pm this evening.