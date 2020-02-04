The National Car Testing Service says underbody vehicle inspections will resume this week at eight nationwide test centres.

It comes after the use of lifts at all sites was suspended last week, following concerns over ‘cracking’.

The eight centres to resume inspections include Galway, Cork, Limerick and Letterkenny after new lifts were delivered.

In addition Enniscorthy in Co.Wexford is among six others to be announced on Friday as well as Deansgrange, Ballinasloe, Athlone, Skibbereen and Ballina.

Drivers due for an NCT at other centres will still be able to take two-thirds of the test, but will have to return and take the final part once the issue has been resolved.