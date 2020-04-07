The National Public Health Emergency Team has tonight issued a message to the public to stay at home this long weekend.

In a statement, the team expressed concern that people may travel to holiday destinations, holiday homes and mobile homes this weekend and pleaded with people to “stay the course and comply with the recommendations in place.”

It is also reported tonight that the Government is to put the lockdown powers on a legal footing to ensure compliance.

The NPHET is responsible for compiling the country’s COVID-19 stats.

The statement said:

“Today, the National Public Health Emergency Team expressed concern that a proportion of the population may seek to travel to holiday destinations, holiday homes and mobile homes across the country this weekend, despite travel restrictions in place since MArch 27th.

An Garda Siochana has been visibily present on the roads this past week assisting the public with compliance and to them NPHET is grateful.

Given the mass community transmission of COVID-19 across Europe, the European Centre for Disease Control is expected to advise of the importance of continuing public health restrictions.

While current restrictions have reduced the number of people becoming infected by one confirmed case, this depends on people staying at home and following public health advice.

There has been unprecedented sacrifices made across society in recent weeks to protect all people on this island from COVID-19. We urge the public, on this Easter holiday with sunshine and isolation fatigue, to stay the course and comply with the recommendations and measures in place. Stay at home and keep Ireland safe.

COVID-19 is in our households, not only our nursing homes. It is in our community. Do the right thing. Spread the message not the virus.”