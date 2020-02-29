The National Maternity Hospital has welcomed the first Leap Year baby of 2020.

Baby Jenson was born at 00.07am this morning to Nicole Elizabeth McKeown and Philip Murphy from Ringsend in Dublin.

The NMH said both mother and baby are doing well.

Jeson will be welcomed home by his big sister Morvem who turns 5 in two weeks.

Speaking today, Nicole said: “We feel such happiness and gratefulness to have Jenson here three weeks early.”

She said they will “cherish” the memory of Jenson being the first Leap Year baby of 2020.

“We would like to thank all the staff at the NMH, who have just been incredible,” said the new mum.

“A special mention to trainee ambulance crew member, Mark who was in the ambulance with us here.

“He took off his two lapels, which had Ambulance Service on them and wrote his name and a gorgeous message on the back of them for us to put in Jenson’s memory box.

“We couldn’t be happier today.”