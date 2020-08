The National Lottery is calling on players in Tipp to check their tickets again.

February’s prize of over €70,000 expires in less than one week if left unclaimed.

The winning quick-pick ticket was purchased on the 8th of February at the Applegreen Service Station on the Dungarvan Road in Clonmel.

The winning numbers were 14, 20, 24, 38, 41, 45 and the bonus was 3.