That winning feeling continues in Co. Waterford as another EuroMillions player in the Déise celebrates a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus win following Tuesday night’s €144 million jackpot draw.

The National Lottery have now appealed to players who bought their EuroMillions tickets in Waterford, to check them carefully to see if they are this lucky prize winner.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought yesterday (Tuesday 24th November) at the Maxol/Mace filling station on the Cork Road on the outskirts of Waterford City.

Residents of Waterford recently celebrated another €1 million win in the Lotto Plus 1 game in Tramore on Wednesday 5th November.

No doubt, they hope the Déise winning streak continues ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated clash with neighbours Kilkenny in the All Ireland Hurling semi-final in Croke Park.

This is the 25th EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 won in Ireland so far this year. The all-important winning numbers from last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw are: 05, 23, 32, 37 and 44.