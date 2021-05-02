The Higher Education Minister’s welcoming the expansion of the National Hairdressing Apprenticeship across six new sites.

The new locations will include Mayo, Sligo and Wexford, Limerick, Dundalk in Louth and Crumlin in Dublin.

It’s after Simon Harris announced the roll-out of 20 million euro in capital funding to respond to the growing demand for apprenticeships.

The funding allows for a significant expansion in electrical, plumbing and carpentry places and will be used for equipment for apprenticeships including hairdressing.

Minister Harris says there’s a skills shortage in hairdressing and many salons are struggling to find suitably qualified hairdressers to sustain and grow their business.