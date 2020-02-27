The National Emergency Co-ordination Group is to meet tomorrow ahead of the arrival for Storm Jorge at the weekend.

The Department of Local Government says given the prolonged period of very wet weather, and the flooding that has already happened across the country, it was decided to convene the meeting.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning will take effect for 12 counties at midnight tonight.

It will affect all of Munster and Connacht, along with Co. Donegal.

A Status Orange wind warning has also been issued for seven counties along the west coast from Saturday morning.