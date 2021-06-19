A political columnist with the Irish Times says there’s fears mothers may be denied access to services in the National Maternity Hospital.

It’s as estimates says the final cost of the hospital could be over twice as high as expected.

The most recent estimate for the development was around €350 million, but the Irish Times reported this morning this could end up reaching €800 million.

It comes amid a row over ownership, as the Sisters of Charity say the state never tried to buy the site for the hospital from them.

Political columnist John Downing says there are concerns over who will control the hospital.

“The fear here is that residual Catholic religious ethos may block services such as terminations, sterilization

“All of which are legal and should be made available by the state.”