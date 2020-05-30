NASA are preparing for the first US astronaut launch in almost a decade – days after take-off had to be aborted due to bad weather.

Two of them were set to blast-off from Florida on Wednesday night – but the team decided to postpone the mission 17 minutes beforehand.

NASA have been working with Elon Musk’s company SpaceX on the launch.

But Dublin-based technology company Skytek’s also providing software that instructs astronauts on their tasks in space.

Founder, Sarah Bourke, says it’s an exciting time.

She said: “For an Irish company to be involved in such an important event obviously you feel very proud of all the work that Skytek staff have done.

It’s a great day for The International Space Station, for NASA and for ourselves being a partner in this project.”

The launch is scheduled for 8:22pm Irish time.