MyTaxi has announced it is introducing a €5 cancellation fee for customers.

As part of an update to terms and conditions, customers have been told that they will be charged if they cancel two minutes or more after a driver accepts a job.

The cab-hailing company said it was introducing the fee “to improve the efficiency of our service”.

Users who are not at the pick-up address within five minutes of a driver’s arrival will also have to pay the €5 fee if the driver cancels the job.

For customers who are paying by cash, if either of the two aforementioned scenarios occur, they will be blocked from using the MyTaxi app after two cancellations until the fees are paid in full.

For new users who have never booked a trip through MyTaxi before, they can cancel a taxi order up to three times without incurring the fee.

The changes will come into effect on May 23.

MyTaxi also said it was introducing a subscription service which allows users to pre-purchase time-limited plans that can be used to avail of discounts on rides.