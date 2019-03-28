Passengers have been left stranded in multiple airports around the world today after Icelandic airline, WOW Air announced that they’ve ceased operation.

The airline made the announcement on its website this morning which meant flyers were forced into last-minute predicaments.

It didn’t take long for those affected to take to Twitter to express their disappointment and anger.

Dubliners, Jen and Aoife O’Dwyer had been due to fly on their already postponed dream honeymoon this weekend.

Another user told how his girlfriend will now miss her grandfather’s funeral.

Jacqui Rosee will miss the flights she booked for her and her husband to surprise his family. He hasn’t been home in ten years.

And Meave will miss the chance to see her cousins in Dublin.

My son and his girlfriend went to Iceland and got engaged. Now they are stranded and worried about having enough money to secure a ticket. — Kim Russo Kennedy (@Kimma_15) March 28, 2019

The airline has advised passengers to check if so-called ‘rescue-fares’ are available with other providers in light of the circumstances.

Wow Air said in a statement: “Wow Air has ceased operation. All Wow Air flights have been cancelled.

“Passengers are advised to check available flights with other airlines.

“Some airlines may offer flights at a reduced rate, so-called rescue fares, in light of the circumstances.”

It added: “Passengers may also be entitled to compensation from Wow Air, including in accordance with European regulation on Air Passenger Rights.

“In case of a bankruptcy, claims should be filed to the administrator/liquidator.”

Share it:













Don't Miss