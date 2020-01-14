Controversial former Fine Gael election candidate Verona Murphy has confirmed she will run in the upcoming General Election, as an independent candidate.

Ms Murphy was dropped from the General Election ticket by the party in mid-December after failing to secure the Wexford seat in the recent by-election, with Health Minister Simon Harris commenting it was a decision that was “looking better by the moment”.

Murphy responded saying that Harris was “one of the worst ministers for health” in a bitter falling out with Fine Gael top brass.

She got the highest vote share of any Fine Gael candidate in the recent by-elections – but was de-selected after controversial comments when she said some asylum seekers may need to be de-programmed before settling in Ireland.

Now the Wexford candidate is to stand as an Independent for the upcoming election, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar set to meet with ministers this morning to discuss the date.