A murder investigation is underway after a 22 year-old man was shot dead in Dublin yesterday evening.

The victim was shot in the chest several times was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He was in his front garden when it is believed at least two gunmen shot him shortly after 5pm.

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he was “deeply concerned” to hear of the shooting.

He said: “I condemn this wanton violence. I urge anyone with information to please contact An Garda Siochana and assist them with their investigation.”

Gardaí believe last nights shooting in Dublin was related to the ongoing gang feud in Coolock. and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage from the vicinity of Clonshaugh Avenue between 4.30pm and 5.30pm today to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

