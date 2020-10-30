Tomas Doherty

Seema Banu (37), her 11-year-old daughter Asfira Riza and 6-year-old son Faizan Syed were found in a house in Llewellyn Court, Ballinteer on Wednesday.

The investigation was upgraded to murder after the completion of postmortem examinations. The results of these tests are not being released for operational reasons, gardaí said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Officers are continuing to interview witnesses, conduct extensive door to door enquiries and gather and examine all relevant CCTV.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to not circulate social media speculation regarding the case, which they described as “uninformed and unhelpful”.

Ms Banu was originally from India but had been living in Ireland for a number of years, moving into the house in Ballinteer in recent months.

The children were relatively new to Ballinteer Educate Together National School where principal Orlaith Curran said the children would be “greatly missed” by everyone who knew them.

Gardaí have appealed to any person with any information in respect of the deaths to contact the investigation team at Dundrum Garda station (01-6665600), the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.