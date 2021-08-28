By Megan O’Brien

An Garda Síochana has commenced a murder investigation after the body of a man with fatal gunshot injuries in Enfield, Co. Meath.

The remains discovered are those of 19 year old Conor O’Brien from Gorey, Co. Wexford who was found dead with a gunshot wound at about half eight yesterday morning the 27th August.

He had been living in Enfield for a number of months in an apartment owned by a relative.

Gardaí attended the residence where the body was discovered to the rear of the premises.

The body was examined at the scene by State Pathologist Linda Mulligan before being removed to Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan where a post mortem was conducted this morning which confirmed O’Brien suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The scene was sealed off for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau where no firearm was recovered.

Investigations to date have determined that Conor was in contact with a family relative at approximately 8pm on the evening of Thursday 26th August.

Investigations have also determined that a number of persons heard a single ‘bang’ later that evening.

Any person with any information on the fatal shooting of Conor O’ Brien to contact investigating Gardaí.

Contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.