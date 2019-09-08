A murder investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found in Cork city.

Gardaí made the discovery in a house on the Bandon Road yesterday morning.

Gardaí say the post mortem examination has now been completed on the body of the man who is aged in his 50s.

For operational reasons investigating Gardaí are not releasing the details of the post mortem.

A full murder investigation has now been launched.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information and are anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of Cork City between Monday 2nd September and Saturday 7th September to please contact the incident room at Anglesea Street on 021-4522000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.