A mother and toddler are said to be recovering after an alleged hit-and-run in Wexford.

It’s understood the crash happened in the village of Ballinaboola – near New Ross – over the weekend.

They are said to have received minor injuries in the incident on the N25, Wexford to Waterford Road.

Emergency services attended the scene, but it’s understood that the two were assessed on-scene and didn’t need hospital attention.

Image: Entrance to Ballinaboola, N25, Google Streetview