Mullingar chosen to host Fleadh Cheoil 2020

Mullingar in Co Westmeath has been revealed as the host of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann next year.

The town has been chosen by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann to hold the traditional Irish music, language, song and dance event.

The announcement comes after a meeting of its Ard Comhairle in Monkstown in Dublin last night.

The last time Mullingar hosted the Fleadh was in 1963 and it is expected to generate over €50m for the local economy.

Joe Connaire, Chairperson of Westmeath Comhaltas, said they were “deeply honoured and humbled” to have their town chosen to host the event.

“We are bringing the Fleadh back to its roots, back to where it all began, and back to where our great organisation was founded,” he said.

“Our bid was founded on positivity from the start. Through our regular public meetings, we have built up a momentum to gain the full backing of the people of Mullingar and the wider community.

“We have been committed to planning a world-class cultural festival, drawing on and cultivating our significant musical traditions in Mullingar, and particular strengths in traditional singing and dancing, and renewing our links with the founding members of Comhaltas, many of whom were from Westmeath,” he said.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2020 will take place from August 2 to August 9.

This year’s Fleadh will be held in Drogheda, Co Louth again this year from Agust 11 to Agust 18.

