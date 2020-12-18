One area in Co Donegal has a 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 that’s more than nine times the national average.

Two other areas in the county are also very badly hit with the virus.

This new data looks at the 14-day incidence rate for coronavirus in local electoral areas between December 1st and 14th.

During that period, the Republic’s rate was just under 85 per 100,000 people.

But some areas of the country continue to have rates of several times that – especially Co Donegal.

The Carndonagh LEA is the worst in the country, at nearly 796.

Two other areas in Donegal have rates of over three times the national average.

Milford LEA’s is 276 and Buncrana’s is 273.

Some other border areas, including parts of Monaghan, Cavan and Louth, are also badly hit.

But after Carndonagh, the second worst in the country was Claremorris LEA in Co Mayo, at 409.

The third highest was Muinebeag (Bagenalstown) in Co Carlow, at 326, followed by Castlecomer in Co Kilkenny, at 305.