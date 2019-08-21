Healthcare company MSD Ireland has promoted Marie Martin to plant manager of MSD Carlow, with immediate effect.

Marie succeeds Jean-Albert Pittaluga, who was plant manager since 2014, a period which has seen the site established as a state-of-the art biologics and vaccines facility.

Mr Pittaluga has been appointed plant manager of MSD’s Mirabel site in France.

Marie said: “I’m looking forward to continuing to play a role in MSD Carlow’s ongoing success and working closely with the senior leadership team and Declan Quinlan who is overseeing the new facility build.

Over the past 10 years we have grown to be one of the region’s largest employers and we take great pride in the fact that our Carlow employees are increasingly working at the cutting edge of medical science and technology, contributing to the health and well-being of people around the world.

MSD Ireland has been in operation for over 50 years, and currently employs 2,300 employees across five sites in Carlow, Cork, Dublin and Tipperary.

The company also operates substantial human health and animal businesses.

Marie Martin’s appointment is the first time that MSD has appointed a female site lead in the 50 years since they set up in Ireland.

She was one of the first employees when MSD opened its Carlow operation in 2008.

Karin Shanahan, SVP, global biologics and sterile operations, MSD, said: “Marie has been an integral part of MSD Carlow’s growth since joining the team in December 2008.

“She joined as the commissioning and qualification lead for the Carlow project and has held roles of increased responsibility across both quality and technical operations.

In 2018, Marie was promoted to executive director, operations, where her remit was expanded considerably.

“I know that Marie will lead Carlow to even greater success in the years ahead.”

MSD’s Carlow site currently employs over 500 people and is involved in the manufacture of multiple vaccines and biologics in the MSD product portfolio.

The existing site opened in 2008 and was MSD’s first vaccines facility outside of the US.

The site has seen ongoing investment and expansion since opening, most recently with plans for a 13,000 square metre facility to be built near MSD’s existing Carlow plant on the Dublin Road.

The expansion is due to commence manufacturing operations in 2022 and will employ an additional 170 staff and 100 contractor staff when operational.

The build will also see 700 tradespeople employed on site.