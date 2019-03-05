Broadcaster Mark Cagney and actor Danny O’Carroll have both been named on the latest tax defaulters list.

They are among 73 individuals who have made settlements totalling more than €12m.

The largest settlement was made by a mobile phone repair shop in Moore Street in Dublin which paid more than €1.2m following a Revenue investigation.

Mr Cagney, who presents on Virgin Media Television, paid just over €37,000 in tax interest and penalties for under-declaration of tax and VAT.

Mrs Brown’s Boys actor Danny O’Carroll handed over more than €125,000 after an audit.

Share it:













Don't Miss