The world erupted when a 46 year old black man died after an officer knelt on his neck. He was deprived of air – ‘I can’t breathe’ he repeated. 9 minutes later, he was pronounced dead.

His name was George Floyd.

The year is 2020. Racism is still alive. We are living in the past. And the time for change is right here, right now.

Racism is still an issue worldwide with 51% of black people in Ireland alone coming out to say they have been verbally/physically harassed.*

We need to educate ourselves to stand as a force to overcome this injustice. People and things can not change if people don’t learn about racism, which is why when you are binge watching Netflix or deciding on your next book to read – why not spend your time wisely and contributing to making a change.

If you’re looking for some things to watch and read to educate yourself, take a look at these.

Movie: Malcom X (1992)

Denzel Washington is just one of a star studded cast, securing an award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture. This movie pays tribute to the controversial black activist and leader Malcom X and showcases his struggle for black liberation. It highlights how we all have the power to change life as we know it. It is inspirational, entertaining and educational.

Book: So You Want To Talk About Race (2019)

Author Ijeoma Oluo guides readers of all races through this New York Times bestselling book which examines race in America. Honest conversations about race and racism, and how to properly communicate and have effective conversations about the poisoned society we live in.

Movie: Selma (2014)

Director Ava DuVernay’s outstanding drama about Martin Luther King’s fight for equal rights. The movie focuses on civil rights demonstrators in March 1965 as they attempt to march into a new era for Black Americans.

Captivating, thought provoking and inspiring to say the least.

Book: A is for Activist (2012)

Author Innosanto Nagara’s best selling book is written and illustrated for the next generation. Never too young to learn or, too old either. It’s specifically targeted at families who want their children to grow up in a space that is equal and fair – unlike today’s modern society.

Documentary: 13th (2016)

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of race and the criminal justice system in the United States. Focusing on how American’s prisons are disproportionately filled with African Americans. It’s title is in relation to the 13th amendment sanctioned in 1865 in the aftermath of the Civil War which abolished slavery in the United States. 13th doubles on educating viewers meanwhile inspiring them to make a stand against racial injustice in today’s world.

Book: The Fire This Time: A New Generation Speaks about Race (2018)

Edited by two-time National Book Award winner and Women’s prize shortlisted-author Jesmyn Ward. This book features a collection of essays and poems about race. Featuring a selection of voices, they highlight the issues of American history and confront the reality of the struggles the country faces today and going forward.

*Source: European Union Agency For Fundamental Rights (2018).

PHOTO CREDIT – Johnny Silvercloud