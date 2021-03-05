By Dean Egan.

Today is an exciting day for Waterford’s Mount Sion choir.

The group, featuring Ronan Keating, is releasing their version of the single ‘This is Your Song’ today to raise funds for the Marie Keating Foundation.

It was originally written following the death of Ronan’s mother Marie to breast cancer in 1998 and the proceeds of the single are being donated to the foundation.

The performance was recorded as part of the televised Concert4Cancer last August.

Choir Director Colette Kearney says it’s an exciting day for the choir:

“Today is a very exciting day for the choir.”

“We have our single with Ronan Keating being released today.”

“It’s on all the regular music platforms, and we can’t believe it really.”