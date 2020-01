There was good news for Mount Juliet Hotel in County Kilkenny this week.

The Thomastown venue has been named among Golfscape’s world top 100 golf courses.

Opened in 1991, the Jack Nicklaus Signature Design is a visionary parkland course set across 180 acres of rolling Irish countryside.

Playing host to numerous exceptional tournaments, Mount Juliet will be hosting the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open for the first time in 25 years!

The hotel features alongside the likes of the K-Club and Adare Manor.