By Dean Egan.

Mount Juliet in Kilkenny is the venue for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open which gets underway this morning.

Shane Lowry and Jonathan Caldwell are the first Irish golfers into action at 8am – they’re grouped with Martin Kaymer.

Rory McIlroy tees off at 1pm alongside Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion John Catlin.

In all there are 16 Irish golfers in the field and 2,500 will attend each day.

Speaking to Beat News, Director of Golf at Mount Juliet Matt Sandercock explains what makes the Irish Open so special:

“It’s a fun event, the Irish public really get behind it.”

“The golfing interest in Ireland is huge too.”

“I think what they enjoy most is the atmosphere you get at Irish events.”