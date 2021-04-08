As public outdoor spaces continue to ramp up their preparations for reopening, Mount Congreve have announced that April 29th will see the gates of the gardens finally reopen to the public.

All visitors must pre-book their tickets in advance to ensure social distancing regulations are respected, with the gardens set to initially open for four days a week, from Thursday through to Sunday afternoon, from 10.30am to 4pm each day.

The gate to the Waterford Greenway will be unavailable for the moment, but the outdoor café will be open for takeaway food and drink,

Opening hours are then to be extended from the beginning of June to six days, with hopes that the public will then have access to the Greenway, and that staycation tourism will see tourists from around the country able to enjoy the majestic 70-acre gardens with their 16 km of walking trails, in full summer bloom.

“The re-opening of Mount Congreve Gardens this spring will bring some much-needed joy and colour to all of our lives” said the Estate Manager Ray Sinnott.

“We have been working hard to ensure that all safety parameters are in place ahead of re-opening and to ensure that these beautiful gardens are looking as spectacular as always.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming friends old and new to the gardens.”