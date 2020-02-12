Motorists are being urged to take extra care on the roads this morning.

Black ice is being reported in many areas across the South East, after temperatures dipped overnight.

Gardaí are urging road users to slow down and allow extra time for their journey.

Warning, icy conditions this morning with black ice on roads and paths. Road surface temperatures are below 0c across the country. Wintry showers continue in the West and North. Any reports of issues in your local area? pic.twitter.com/1zfOzDZjJy — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 12, 2020