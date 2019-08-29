Motorists are being urged to respect lollipop wardens as the new school year begins.

Mayo County Council said many wardens reported being shouted at and abused while trying to do their job.

Drivers can be fined up to €120 if they do not stop for a school traffic warden.

However, Road Safety Officer Noel Gibbons says this does not prevent people from showing disrespect.

“On a daily basis, they are being intimidated by motorists who are revving the cars or beeping at them or shouting at them to get off the road,” said Mr Gibbons.

“So again, we’re asking people to understand the whole purpose of the school warden.

“And when [people] are doing the school run that they adhere to the school warden’s instructions.”

Thousands of children from around the country have returned to school for a new term today.