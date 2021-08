By Dean Egan.

Gardaí from the Carlow Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver this morning on his way to work.

The car had no NCT or Tax for 2 years and “one of the worst examples of a lethal tyre” Garda have come across locally.

The vehicle was impounded under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver will receive several fixed charge notices and penalty points.