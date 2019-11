A motorist is facing a day in court after being caught speeding in County Kilkenny.

Gardaí clocked the driver doing 185 kilometres an hour on the M9 motorway at Paulstown.

The motorist was arrested and charged with dangerous driving to appear at Kilkenny District Court.

