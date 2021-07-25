By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: @GardaTraffic Twitter Account

A driver has been jailed and disqualified from driving in Co. Tipperary.

Gardaí in Cahir were on patrol on Tuesday when they stopped a car and found that the driver was 6 times over the legal limit.

They also failed to provide a license and insurance.

The driver was arrested on Tuesday and the car was seized on site.

On Thursday, the driver appeared before Cashel District Court where they were sentenced to 3 months in prison and received an 8-year disqualification from driving.

