By Cillian Doyle.

A driver in Co. Tipperary was arrested after they were found 9 times over the limit.

Gardai in Cahir noticed the motorist driving unusual, described as driving “erratically”.

Gardaí stopped the car on suspicion that the driver was drink driving and found the motorist was nine times over the limit.

The motorist was also discovered to be disqualified from driving.

The car was seized and proceedings are to follow.

@GardaTraffic took to Twitter and stated:

“Gardai in Cahir stopped a car being driven erratically. The driver, who was disqualified from driving, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was found to be 9 times over the limit. The car was seized and the driver charged to court. #SaferRoads”

Gardai in Cahir stopped a car being driven erratically. The driver, who was disqualified from driving, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was found to be 9 times over the limit. The car was seized and the driver charged to court. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/9MS50ZmivK — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 10, 2021