A motorist in Co. Kilkenny has tested positive for all detectable drugs on the Garda roadside testing kit.

Officers from Thomastown Roads Policing Unit clocked the driver doing 159km/h near Paulstown at around 21:20pm this evening.

When an oral fluid test was carried out on the roadside, the motorist tested positive for Cocaine, Opiates, Benzodiazepines and cannabis; all the drugs detectable from the test.

In a social media post this evening, Gardaí say “pending results from the lab, the driver has a serious case to answer”