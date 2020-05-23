A motorist is due a date in court after Gardaí detected a vehicle travelling at 201 km/h – 81 km/h over the legal speed limit.

The vehicle was clocked by the Cahir Road Policing Unit on the M8 just outside Cashel yesterday evening.

The motorist is now due in court for dangerous driving.

Motorist detected by Cahir Roads Policing unit travelling at 201 km/h on the M8 Cashel this evening. Court for driver for dangerous driving. #SlowdownSaveLives#speedkills pic.twitter.com/GZE1h9BSfs — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 22, 2020

May 22-23 also marked National Slow Down Day. In all, 1072 motorists were detected travelling over the legal speed limit out of 126,000 vehicles checked across the 24 hour period.

1,072 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit on National Slow Down Day which ran from 7am yesterday morning until 7am this morning. An Garda Síochána urge all drivers to #SlowDown and always abide the speed limit.#SlowDownSaveLives pic.twitter.com/f4Wn6gM9HA — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 23, 2020

