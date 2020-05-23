A motorist is due a date in court after Gardaí detected a vehicle travelling at 201 km/h – 81 km/h over the legal speed limit.

The vehicle was clocked by the Cahir Road Policing Unit on the M8 just outside Cashel yesterday evening.

The motorist is now due in court for dangerous driving.


May 22-23 also marked National Slow Down Day. In all, 1072 motorists were detected travelling over the legal speed limit out of 126,000 vehicles checked across the 24 hour period.

Image: Garda Traffic, Twitter

