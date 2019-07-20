A motorcyclist has died in a collision on the N25 this evening.

The fatal collision occurred at Lisacrue, near Killeagh, on the N25 between Cork and Waterford at around 6.30pm.

The male motorcyclist collided with a car and was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to Cork University Hospital.

The occupants of the car, a male and a female (both in their early 80s), were taken to Cork University Hospital as a precaution.

Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene. The road is expected to stay closed overnight with local diversions in place.