A man in his 60s has died following a collision in Carlow today.

Gardaí are investigating the collision which involved a motorcyclist and a car in the Mullawn area of Tullow, Co. Carlow just after 3pm today.

The motorcyclist was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where he has since died. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111