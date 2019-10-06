A man has died this afternoon following a fatal road traffic collision at Poulaphouca, Co Wicklow.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a car occurred on the N81 at around 3.30pm.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while a second male motorcyclist was injured.

The injured man has been taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene and the road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours and diversions are in place.

The local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí in Baltinglass are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, particularly any motorists who may have dash cam footage, to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059-6482610 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.