A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash involving a school bus in Co. Leitrim.

The man, in his 20s, died after he collided with the bus in Cloone at around 8am this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the bus driver was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Bus Eireann has confirmed that five children were on board the bus at the time of the incident, but they were not injured.