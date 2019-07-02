A motion to reverse the closure of An Post’s Cork mail centre will be debated in the Dáil tomorrow.

Solidarity-PBP is calling on the Government to instruct An Post to axe plans to close the Little Island centre which will result in the loss of 216 jobs, affecting 240 people.

An Post last week announced that it is to shut the sorting centre on a phased basis starting from this September. The move would save the company €11 million each year.

Cork North Central TD Mick Barry said the Government now need to order An Post to keep the mail centre in operation. Mr Barry said worker representatives should also be consulted on growing the An Post parcel service.

An Post has said it will provide staff with an exit package of six weeks’ per year of service, up to a maximum of two years’ pay and further education or re-skilling grants of up to €3,000 per person will be offered.

The company said there will also be redeployment opportunities with An Post’s networks in the Cork area.

The Dáil debate on the closure will be held tomorrow afternoon when Solidarity-PBP had originally intended to bring forward Ruth Coppinger’s Bill to outlaw fur farms.

However, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed is now pressing ahead with Government legislation to phase out the controversial practice of fur farming.

Ms Coppinger has withdrawn her motion after consulting with the Minister on his proposals.

Mr Barry said: “We met with Michael Creed last week and he has given us assurances that the Government is serious about doing the business in terms of shutting down fur farms.

We are going to keep a close eye on it and watch what they are doing.

“If the Government don’t move on this, or don’t move fast enough, we will bring back our Bill in the Autumn.”