Fine Gael members in TD Maria Bailey’s own constituency have tabled a motion of no confidence in her.

The party’s Blackrock District, part of the Dún Laoghaire branch where the Deputy will run in the next election, put forward the motion at a meeting last night.

Maria Bailey was demoted by the Taoiseach after an internal review found she overstated the impact of injuries she suffered after falling off a swing in the Dean Hotel in Dublin.

The no confidence motion in Ms. Bailey, which has been deferred to a later date, could see her removed as a Fine Gael candidate.