The Co Donegal mother who lost her husband and two children in a tragic car accident over the summer has spoken publicly about her experience.

Geraldine Mullan was the only member of her family to survive when the car they were travelling in left the road and entered Lough Foyle at Quigley’s Point.

Her husband John, son Tomás (14) and daughter Amelia (6) died the night of the accident on August 20th.

In an interview on RTÉ’s Prime Time, Geraldine Mullan told Miriam O’Callaghan of her wish that every family would cherish each moment this Christmastime.

“I can’t turn back the clock. I wish it could be the 19th of August and things were different, but I can’t change what happened on the 20th of August,” she said.

“If my Christmas present to John, Tomás and Amelia is that more kids get hugs and kisses from their mums and dads. If more people tell their loved ones that they love each other, because I didn’t know the 20th of August was going to be the last day I got to tell John, Tomás and Amelia I loved them.

“So my message is just simple. Just remember how precious life is, cherish every moment and tell the ones you love, you love them.”

Rescuers

Ms Mullan said the main reason she wished to share her story was to thank the people who rescued her the night of the accident and brought her family back to her to say her final goodbyes.

She said she was particularly grateful to Coastguard member Kevin Barr, who stayed with her in the water.

“I had lost all hope at that time… I knew my family were gone and I just wanted to be with them,” Ms Mullan said.

“I asked him on a couple of occasions to let me go. And, you know, Kevin was so brave. He held onto me and he kept apologising because he knew they were gone too. And he just said, I am so sorry, Geraldine, I can’t let you go…

“I am here today because of Kevin and the work of all those people that worked so hard that night to get me out of the water. So that’s why my dad, you know, referred to all of them in unison as my guardian angels.”

I take one day at a time, sometimes it’s an hour at a time

Ms Mullan said she draws strength from the messages she has received from people all across the country following the accident.

“It is so hard to get up each day without the three most precious people in my life, but I get up because of the love that has surrounded me since then… the support of my family, John’s family, our family, and friends, the local community.

“But it’s also the people, like every person that took the time to send me a card, to send me a letter to send me a gift, you know, a text, like some of these people I don’t know, I’m still receiving cards from people that I don’t know.”

Ms Mullan added she still has hope: “I take one day at a time, sometimes it’s an hour at a time, but I will never lose hope… as I said, John, Tomás and Amelia may not physically be with me anymore, but they’re definitely with me in spirit, they’re in my heart.”

The full interview will be broadcast tonight on Prime Time at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.