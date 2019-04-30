The mother of a Waterford teenager, who was one of the victims of a chemical attack last week, says she does not believe the attack was racially motivated.

Christie Agberhiere told her local radio station that she hopes such an attack “never happens to anyone else’s child.”

Tega Agberhiere sustained first degree burns to the face, after he and three friends were splashed with a corrosive liquid during an altercation last Thursday. The incident occurred in the Earlscourt housing estate on the Dunmore Road at around 11pm on Thursday night.

A number of teenagers were arrested and questioned about the incident over the weekend.

Tega, who plays for Waterford FC’s U17 side, is still receiving treatment in hospital.

“When I got there, when I saw him, everywhere went black, I couldn’t believe my eyes, the first thing that came to my mind was this is unreal, I was like somebody that was in a trance,” his mother told WLR’s Damien Tiernan.

“I have been in Waterford for years, I have a 25-year-old he grew up in Waterford, I’ve never had anything of such happen in Waterford and I decided to stay in Waterford because I feel it is a safe place to bring up kids.

Ms Agberhiere said that Tega is still in hospital. “He’s getting better, thank God he’s alive.”

She said there had not been any social media activity leading up to the incident.

“There was nothing leading up to this, it’s just he wanted to help a friend. There was no racism involved, Padraig (his friend) is Irish, Tega he’s Irish as well.

“This is really unfair, it shouldn’t be happening to anybody.”

She went on to thank local gardaí for their ongoing support. “I must say the Guards are doing a really good job, they’ve been very supportive, they’ve been asking how we’re feeling, and how is Tega and everything so they’ve been very supportive and I’d say thank you.

“What I want is justice and I don’t want this to happen to anyone else’s child.”

Gardaí have carried out house to house inquires in the area and the investigation is ongoing. They’re appealing to members of the public, parents and teenagers who may have information or social media footage to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300.

Image credit: Damien Tiernan Twitter