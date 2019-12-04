A mother of four in the UK has become a millionaire after two freak bingo wins.

51-year-old Anita Campbell from County Durham hit the bingo jackpot after scooping £597,000 and £522,000 respectively in a matter of days.

The mother, who suffers from diabetes, told The Mirror that she plans to spend some of the money on a shopping spree for her four children and one grandson.

“It’s still a bit of a dream. I’m over the moon”, she said.

Anita has since moved out of her rented house into a new home and has paid off her debts.

And, yes, despite the win she’s still playing her beloved bingo!