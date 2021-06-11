Members of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission have refused to appear before an Oireachtas committee for the third time.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman says their decision is ‘disappointing’ and is urging them to reconsider.

The commission had been asked to explain comments from one of the members about how much witness testimony was included in the final report.

In a letter to the Oireachtas committee, the Commission said it’s not true to claim survivor testimony was discounted.

Committee Chair, Carlow – Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion, says it’s disappointing the Commission members won’t take questions:

“It’s another smack in the face for everybody who’s trying to get answers to this whole situation”

“We are really annoyed and frustrated and I think at this stage, this report can really not stand and it needs to be scrapped.”