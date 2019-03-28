Funeral arrangements have been announced for tragic mother of three Marie Downey and her infant son Darragh, who both died at Cork University Maternity Hospital, four days after Darragh’s birth.

Ms Downey, originally from Ballyagran, Co Limerick, and living in Knockanevin, Kildorrery, Co Cork, was found lying over her son on the floor of her single room at the hospital, last Monday.

Ms Downey was pounced dead at the hospital last Monday.

It is understood she may have suffered a seizure while feeding her son.

Darragh Downey was pronounced dead at the hospital last Tuesday.

They will be laid to rest together in Castletown Cemetery, Co Limerick, following a joint funeral mass, in St Michael’s Church, Ballyagran on Saturday.

According to an obituary notice, prayers will be said for the tragic mother and her “beautiful baby boy Darragh”, at Ms Downey’s parents home in Ballyagran at 9pm tonight.

Ms Downey, 36, is “deeply mourned by her heartbroken husband Kieran, her adored sons and Darragh’s big brothers James and Sean, dearly loved Daughter of Jim and Helen, parents-in-law Tom and Elma, brother-in-law Patrick, sisters-in-law, Una, Fiona, Ellen and Mairead, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and many friends,” the notice reads.

“Removal to St Michael’s Church, Ballyagran on Saturday, March, 30 for Requiem mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery.”

Tributes have poured in from across the country for the Downey and Cullinane families.

Ms Downey, who worked in Novartis, in Ringaskiddy, was an avid GAA supporter. She had played camogie for both Ballyagran in Limerick and Douglas in Cork.

A friend from her adopted home in Kildorrery said she had been “thrilled” when the Liam MacCarthy Cup, won by her native Limerick, visited her son’s school in the Cork town earlier this year.

“At least she got to see Limerick lift the trophy after 45 years. She was delighted the cup came to the school,” they added.

Douglas Camogie Club tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to announce the tragic passing of our former player Marie Downey (nee Cullinane) and her baby, Darragh. Marie played for the club for a number of years. Our thoughts and sympathies are with their family and friends at this deeply distressing time.”

Liz Hennessy, Limerick Camogie County Chairperson also offered “condolences” to the familly on behalf of herself and her fellow camogie representatives.

Canon Joseph Shire, Very Rev PP of Castletown-Ballyagran, said the “double tragedy” was difficult to understand.

“There are no words, it’s unexplainable,” Fr Shire told the Limerick Leader.

“We will give (the family) all the support they need at this very thought time,” he added.

CUMH stated that “as with all unexplained deaths, a full medical investigation was immediately initiated”, following Ms Downey’s death.

Post mortems have been carried out on the woman and infant, and a report on their autopsies will be furnished to the Cork City Coroner’s Office.

