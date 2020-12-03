The final report of the Commission of Investigation Mother and Baby homes will be published in the week of the 11th of January.

The Children’s Minister has told the Dail that he will bring a memo to Cabinet that week for approval.

Roderic O’Gorman says he received the final report at the end of October, and moves to publish it are now at ‘an advanced stage’.

The report, which stretches to 4,000 pages, will be published after it is reviewed by the Attorney General.

The Taoiseach had said he intends to publish the document, which includes testimonies of women who lived and worked in the mother and baby homes between the 1920s and 1990s, “as soon as possible”.

The move came after a massive public outcry from survivors, campaigners, opposition parties and the general public in recent weeks and months over the Government passing controversial legislation that would allow a database created by the Mother and Baby Homes Commission to be sent to child and family agency Tusla.

The Government is said to have been taken aback by the strength of feeling on the issue and, at a lengthy Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, it decided to address the concerns.

Mr Martin said in October: “It is our intention to publish this because the whole purpose of establishing the commission was to tell as comprehensive a story as possible of what I regard is a very shameful and dark period in our society and country’s history.”

The Government had previously argued that, under the Commission of Investigation Act 2004, the records must be sealed for 30 years.

The Data Protection Commissioner had disputed this, saying there could not be a “blanket” ban on access to records. It said this permission should instead be determined by the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

But the Taoiseach also added in October that the Government had “no agenda to bury anything” related to the mother and baby homes.

Instead Mr Martin said he wanted “openness, transparency and honesty” and to “shed a light” on the abuse.

The commission was set up to gather information from anyone who was resident in or who worked in 14 mother and baby homes and four county homes across the country.

It was also tasked with investigating and reporting on the burial arrangements of children and mothers who died while living at the institutions.