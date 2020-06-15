A weather advisory has been issued for the whole country ahead of expected further thunder and lightening storms.

Yesterday Met Éireann announced a Status Yellow thunder warning for 19 counties.

Today they have announced a new advisory for the entire country, which came into effect at 6am.

The forecaster said: “Thunderstorm/lightning activity will develop on Monday especially in parts of the midlands, west and north.”

The advisory is in place until 11pm this evening.

Deirdre Lowe from the Met Office says the stormy weather will spread from the west, which has been worst hit so far, to the east and to parts of Ulster.

“It’s going to be very warm and humid again,” she said.

She added that the risk of storms would “slightly shifting further eastward, so middle parts of the country at risk.”

The temperature today will see highs of 23 degrees in the midlands and north, with it being around 18 degrees around the coasts.

Met Éireann says that tomorrow will be “mainly dry in the morning for much of the country there’ll be isolated showers becoming more frequent and widespread in the afternoon.”

They said that temperatures will be around 15 to 17 degrees and up to 20 degrees in the southeast.