Over a quarter of a million euro worth of suspected drugs and cash has been seized by Clonmel Gardaí this year.

In 2020, the Clonmel District Drug Unit recruited additional staff, which has led to the increase of the detection of drugs in the area such as cocaine, heroin, amphetamines, MDMA, cannabis and diazepam.

Gardaí in the Clonmel area have recorded 63 incidents of possession for sale or supply since the beginning of the year- a rise of 70% on last years total.